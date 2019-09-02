Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 38,693 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLW. TheStreet lowered shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Corning from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. 4,609,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In related news, insider Clark S. Kinlin sold 9,667 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $270,095.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,905.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,207,526.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,113,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

