Norinchukin Bank The Sells 6,012 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Norinchukin Bank The lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,012 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,008 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,964,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,803,000 after acquiring an additional 248,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after acquiring an additional 440,954 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,102,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,489,000 after acquiring an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,300,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

ICE stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.48. 1,383,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.77. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $93.88.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.85%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,472,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,355 shares of company stock worth $12,783,297 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.