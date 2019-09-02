Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Acquires 581 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,610 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 506,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,628,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.65. 131,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,417. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.59 and a 52 week high of $116.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

