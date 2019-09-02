Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 10,092 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,092 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Monday, reaching $148.61. The stock had a trading volume of 127,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,932. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $111.78 and a 1 year high of $154.32.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

