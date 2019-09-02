Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 522,932 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,932 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $268.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,867,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,162. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $214.83 and a 12 month high of $277.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

