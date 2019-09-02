Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes $1.26 Million Position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 70,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 25.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 34,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

BMV DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $530.00 and a fifty-two week high of $689.99.

