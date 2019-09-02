Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,614,437,000 after purchasing an additional 763,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,731.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 377,695 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 535,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,623,000 after purchasing an additional 363,704 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,533,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 528.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 333,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,317,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

IFF traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.75. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a twelve month low of $104.86 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.50%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $102,765.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,173.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $1,124,154. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.