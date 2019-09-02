NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NWH.UN shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

NWH.UN stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$11.63. The company had a trading volume of 325,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,541. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.93. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.59. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.35.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

