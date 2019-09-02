Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Raised by Shamrock Asset Management LLC

Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,857,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,633,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,678,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,356,000 after buying an additional 1,662,505 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,619,000 after buying an additional 244,544 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,813,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,871,000 after buying an additional 133,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,903,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,470,000 after buying an additional 186,461 shares during the last quarter. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.11. 1,509,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Read More: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.