Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,730. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $206.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

