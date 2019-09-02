Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 823.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 27.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.62. 442,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $85.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.05%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

