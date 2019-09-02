Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Robert W. Baird

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

NTNX opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.10. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $63.38.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.49 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 150.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 98.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 986.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Nutanix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

