Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) Shares Down 3.4%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, approximately 5,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 2,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.01.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NPN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Pennsylvania Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and Pennsylvania income taxes.

