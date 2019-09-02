NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Roth Capital cut their target price on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $61.73 on Friday. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $276,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,304.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $1,232,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,964 shares of company stock worth $2,261,680 in the last ninety days. 19.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in NV5 Global by 12.4% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 507,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NV5 Global by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,916,000. 61.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

