Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.87 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 32% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $5.87 million and $1.24 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01311458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089820 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021600 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 590,411,247 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,363,042 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.