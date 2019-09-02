Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $145.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $89.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Okta and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of OKTA opened at $126.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.17 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61. Okta has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -122.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). Okta had a negative net margin of 31.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.22%. The company had revenue of $140.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 1,108 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.85, for a total transaction of $141,657.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,861.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,784 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $234,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 693,604 shares of company stock valued at $91,155,096 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Okta by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Okta by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

