Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Sold by THB Asset Management

THB Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,102,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,366 shares during the quarter. Old Second Bancorp comprises about 2.2% of THB Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. THB Asset Management owned approximately 3.69% of Old Second Bancorp worth $14,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 499.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 95.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 64,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 167,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James set a $15.00 target price on Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $354.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 3.57%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

