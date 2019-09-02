Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day moving average is $88.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $54.27 and a 1 year high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Omar Segura sold 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $478,945.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $812,432.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,627 shares of company stock worth $2,165,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,692 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,462,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,938,000 after purchasing an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 505,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 251,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

