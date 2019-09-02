Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Tops $902,127.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00015453 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. Over the last week, Omni has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $902,127.00 and approximately $785.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,601 coins and its circulating supply is 562,285 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

