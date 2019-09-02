Omnitude (ECOM) Price Tops $0.0604 on Major Exchanges

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Omnitude has a market cap of $3.92 million and $12,413.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude token can now be bought for about $0.0604 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. During the last week, Omnitude has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00221696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.24 or 0.01311458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018438 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00089820 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021602 BTC.

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Omnitude Token Trading

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

