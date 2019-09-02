Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,040 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 851,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after acquiring an additional 145,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,708,000 after buying an additional 115,351 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,560.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Edward Jones lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

In other news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 589,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,465. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.34 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

