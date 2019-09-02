Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,986 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Celgene were worth $6,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Celgene by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,656,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,571,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,179,000 after buying an additional 787,638 shares during the period. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the first quarter worth $637,066,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Celgene by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,865,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,692,000 after buying an additional 172,466 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Celgene by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,116,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,042,000 after buying an additional 713,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Mizuho cut shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.80. 2,064,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,109. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

