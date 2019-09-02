Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,878 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,604,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,031,000 after buying an additional 258,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after buying an additional 758,149 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,516,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,315,000 after buying an additional 513,992 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,121,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,535,000 after buying an additional 469,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.45, for a total transaction of $2,686,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 291,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,314,046.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,120,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $8,419,850. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $106.94. 2,007,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,508,772. The stock has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average of $91.13. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $108.57.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

