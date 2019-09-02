Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 108.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,881 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.85.

NYSE SPG traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $148.94. 1,296,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $145.42 and a 12 month high of $191.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.25%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

