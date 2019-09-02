Ontology Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42.07 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00006964 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx, Upbit and Bibox. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $385.36 million and $42.07 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003730 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001730 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (ONT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 533,483,170 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Hotbit, BitMart, OKEx, Indodax, Upbit, HitBTC, BCEX, Bibox, Bitbns, Koinex, Gate.io, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

