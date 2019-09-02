Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $17,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.4% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 14,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.3% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 18,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon alerts:

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,514,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,397,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RTN traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.32. 1,058,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,354. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $210.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Vertical Research cut Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Raytheon from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.80.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.