Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,622,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 178,569 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vodafone Group worth $42,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 960,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,678,000 after acquiring an additional 49,139 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4,686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,631,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,673,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.99 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.30.

Shares of VOD traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.82. 3,289,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,016,883. The stock has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.54. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $23.02.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

