Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 59.1% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 74,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 42.6% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total transaction of $1,800,057.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,529.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.58.

NYSE HON traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.62. 2,946,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,009. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.95%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.