Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,092 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 25,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in Altria Group by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,902 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,605,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.20%.

Several analysts have commented on MO shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.74.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

