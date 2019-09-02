Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,768 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in Pfizer by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 7,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,490,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,972,000 after purchasing an additional 167,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.55. 16,799,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,063,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

