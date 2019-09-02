Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,585 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $4,391,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 846,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the second quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 245,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at $2,145,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.27. 1,344,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.36%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wellington Shields cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet cut LKQ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

