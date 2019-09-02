Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.22 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,875 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 23,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,079,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,932. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The company had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

