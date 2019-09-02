Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $31.88 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,585 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,253 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Illumina worth $31,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Illumina by 38,516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 875,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after purchasing an additional 873,560 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,775,175 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,175,781,000 after acquiring an additional 799,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 815,875 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,484,000 after buying an additional 421,953 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,976,219 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,200,145,000 after buying an additional 296,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 242.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 416,303 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $153,262,000 after buying an additional 294,643 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. UBS Group raised their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.92.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $281.34. The company had a trading volume of 628,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,741. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $268.62 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.14. The company has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.12 million. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $653,590.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,666.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $903,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,340,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,238 shares of company stock valued at $18,022,850 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

