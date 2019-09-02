Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Walmart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,241,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $137,128,000 after acquiring an additional 73,087 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 45,452 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 29,784 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 737,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $77,676,952.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory S. Foran sold 19,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,046,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,054,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,783,026 shares of company stock worth $187,848,418 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Buckingham Research set a $109.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $123.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.99.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.26. 4,579,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,235,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.79. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

