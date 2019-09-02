Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,824 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 9.7% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.09.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.19. 2,730,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,141,789. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $90.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

