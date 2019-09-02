Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,419 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $24,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,572,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,167,647,000 after buying an additional 2,900,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,251,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,459,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,400 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,589.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 819,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,564,000 after acquiring an additional 788,686 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,161,000 after buying an additional 607,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,986,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $877,186,000 after purchasing an additional 555,802 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays set a $330.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $287.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.34 and a 1 year high of $305.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $280.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 275 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.73, for a total transaction of $74,450.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,606.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total value of $14,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,466,832.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

