Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,134 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,001 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,343,175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25,321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,922,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $192,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,308 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,255,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after acquiring an additional 965,763 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,573,438,000 after acquiring an additional 922,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

In other news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,652,800.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,238,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.