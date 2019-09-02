Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,910 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,396 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,274,516 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,871,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,676 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in American Express by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in American Express by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,367,074 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $368,021,000 after purchasing an additional 669,053 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in American Express by 3,750.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 494,394 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $61,028,000 after purchasing an additional 481,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,486,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $807,358,000 after purchasing an additional 459,983 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total transaction of $799,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,830.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $1,963,712.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,931 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,642,748. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

NYSE AXP traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $120.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,289. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

