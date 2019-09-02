Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,916 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $20,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in PepsiCo by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,594,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,167. The firm has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.88 and a 200-day moving average of $126.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.53 and a 12 month high of $137.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 59.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.35.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total transaction of $324,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

