Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,799,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,063,388. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $196.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $46.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

