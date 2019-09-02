Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVID. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Shares of OVID opened at $1.77 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 445.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 443,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 199.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 34,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

