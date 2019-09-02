Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 14,366 Shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Amtech Systems worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 107.4% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASYS traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.07. 39,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.68.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Amtech Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

