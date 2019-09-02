Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,074 Shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.76% of First Northwest BanCorp worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNWB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1,731.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 108,268 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 721,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 53,453 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 133,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 53,145 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 7,083.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Deines bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $161,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $232,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Deines bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at $234,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of First Northwest BanCorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. 26,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Northwest BanCorp has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $174.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Northwest BanCorp had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

First Northwest BanCorp Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

