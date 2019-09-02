Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the quarter. BG Staffing makes up about 1.4% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BG Staffing were worth $5,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 1,326.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

Get BG Staffing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN BGSF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 47,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,132. BG Staffing Inc has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.51.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.57 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, legal, and related support personnel.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF).

Receive News & Ratings for BG Staffing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BG Staffing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.