Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. PCM comprises approximately 2.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 2.04% of PCM worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PCM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in PCM in the first quarter worth $55,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in PCM in the second quarter worth $74,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PCM in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in PCM by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

PCMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital downgraded PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub upgraded PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

PCMI stock remained flat at $$35.01 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. PCM Inc has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.67 million, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

About PCM

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

