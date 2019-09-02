Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 68,559 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,559 shares during the quarter. Manitex International accounts for approximately 1.2% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.04% of Manitex International worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 38.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the first quarter worth about $527,000. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.62. 80,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $105.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Manitex International Inc has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $11.76.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $60.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Manitex International Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

