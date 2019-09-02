Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lessened its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 95,849 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 12.8% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 36.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 109,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 122.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. 52.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. ValuEngine raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.39.

NASDAQ PAAS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.45. 2,362,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,055. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $19.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.14.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.