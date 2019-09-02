Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $23.07 Million Position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,150 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of PS Business Parks worth $23,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 63.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

PSB traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,668. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.45. PS Business Parks Inc has a twelve month low of $120.21 and a twelve month high of $181.40.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.10 million. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 64.91%.

In other news, COO John W. Petersen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.04, for a total transaction of $101,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

Featured Article: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.