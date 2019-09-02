Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,552 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,552 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $19,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

KNSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $98.23. The stock had a trading volume of 66,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,000. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.75. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $100.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.67% and a return on equity of 16.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $195,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,401,165.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $71,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,229,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,588 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Featured Article: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.