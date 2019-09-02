Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,287 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,315 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Akamai Technologies worth $27,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 33,902 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,995 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.13. 736,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $90.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $289,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,247 shares of company stock worth $1,482,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AKAM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $93.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

